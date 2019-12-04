Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Cast Pose With Fan Tweets

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is mere weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the film’s cast is busy promoting the final installment to the long and beloved Skywalker Saga. John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), and franchise newcomer Naomi Ackie (Jannah) all recently had a special treat for the Star Wars fans on Twitter. The official account for the franchise recently shared tons of fabulous photos of the actors posing with some tweets about them. Here’s the first:

“I think at the end of Star Wars 9 John Boyega needs to slowly turn to the camera with a smile and say ‘fin,’” @TheGamingLemon wrote back in 2017.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s one for Ridley:

“I had a dream I auditioned for Rey and after I saw Daisy Ridley’s audition I decided to just quit and support her,” @dunwaIl tweeted in 2016.

One for Isaac:

“I have an incredibly stressful day at work coming up, so I want to sincerely thank my brain for giving me a dream last night where a friend and I won a contest to appear as X-wing pilots in the new Star Wars and Oscar Isaac trained us,” @bix783 posted last month.

A tweet for Williams:

“The character of Lando Calrissian taught me at a young age that sometimes good people make mistakes but redemption is always possible if you own up to what you did wrong. Happy you are back you old scoundrel,” @Darth_CreecH wrote.

Here’s one about Daniels:

“Sometimes I remember that Anthony Daniels noticed me wearing a Star Wars shirt in a restaurant while I was stuffing my face with sushi,” @miraniicole recalled.

A tweet for Suotamo:

“Joonas Suatomo looks like he gives really good hugs,” @SamShotFirst shared.

And finally, some love for Ackie:

“My first glimpse of Naomie Ackie as Jannah in #StarWars and well, I’m ready to pledge my fealty and service,” @mallory_yu posted when the character was revealed earlier this year.

You can take a glimpse at all the tweets here.

Did your tweet make the cut? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.