Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Features a Cameo From Alec Guinness’ Granddaughter

Disney and Lucasfilm surprised fans last Friday as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released for purchase on digital platforms earlier than originally scheduled as the film and its bonus content was previously set to be released today, Tuesday, March 17. Included in the digital release of the film is the bonus documentary “The Skywalker Legacy,” offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie and revealing some interesting Easter eggs about the film. As pointed out by Nerdist, one of these Easter eggs has ties to the larger franchise as a whole.

The outlet reports that in the sequence early in the film where Supreme Leader Kylo Ren meets with a group of First Order officers, one of those officers is played by none other than Sally Guinness. If that name doesn’t ring any bells for you, Sally is the granddaughter of none other than Academy Award winner Alec Guinness who took on the part of Obi-Wan “Ben” Kenobi in the original trilogy of Star Wars films.

Since the late Alec Guinness is credited with an appearance in The Rise of Skywalker, both he and Sally technically appear in the same film. Check out a photo of Sally Guinness on set of the film with director J.J. Abrams below!

The legacy of Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t complete either as Ewan McGregor is set to return as the character for a new TV series on the Disney+ streaming platform. That series has had some hiccups along the way with various delays in production, but the series now appears to be on track for production in early 2021.

“We start shooting at the very beginning of next year, they’re in pre-production from this summer, there are scripts that I’ve read that are really good, they’re continuing to write on them to make them even better, and we start very early next year,” McGregor previously said on Good Morning America. “And I’m excited about it. I think the last one I shot was in 2003, so it’s been a while. It’ll just be there, I think. Also, I’m reminding myself by watching their new films and The Mandalorian and stuff, I really enjoyed. I keep myself as current as I can with the Lucasfilm world. I don’t think it will take two minutes; I’ll put the cloak back on and I’ll be there, I think.”

It’s unclear how the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus will impact the production of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series since it’s unclear how the global response to the epidemic will shape the economy and working conditions worldwide in the months to come.