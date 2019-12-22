Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Director Reveals What Finn Wanted to Tell Rey

Fans might be satisfied with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and how it solved a lot of mysteries, but there is one question that was definitely left unanswered in the new film. From the beginning of Rey’s adventure with Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, and the droids, it became clear that there was unfinished business between the main players in the Skywalker Saga. Early in the film, Finn makes it clear that he has a secret that he wants to reveal to Rey, but then he voids any opportunity to explain what wants to say.

But now filmmaker J.J. Abrams has opened out about what he meant at a recent screening for The Academy, explaining just what Finn wanted to say to Rey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to attendee @ar1aster, Finn was meaning to tell Rey that he was actually force sensitive — a trait he displays throughout the film. We got to see glimpses of Finn’s strength in the Force in the previous films, but in The Rise of Skywalker he seems to have refined that ability.

I had the privilege of attending the Academy screening of #TheRiseOfSkywalker today and J.J. confirmed that what Finn wanted to tell Rey was that he’s force sensitive! pic.twitter.com/hxuDHhwL6N — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 21, 2019

Abrams explained that his history wit the ability was going to play a bigger role in the new movie.

“It’s part of the story in this one,” Abrams said. “And it was alluded to in Episode VII, but there’s a bit more light shed on that in this one.”

He later added that all of the characters in the sequel trilogy would have an opportunity to shine in the new film.

“I would say that each of the characters get more light shed on their histories,” he added. “I’m not saying we get full, exhaustive downloads on all of their childhoods and every major step that got them to where they are. But there are a lot of questions about Finn’s past, about Poe’s past, obviously Rey and Kylo, and then some of the new characters we meet.”

He added, “We went into this movie very much in the mindset that this has to be conclusive. It has to. You have to get some answers. You have to learn some things. For me personally, the fun of it is the excitement of what comes next, what comes down the line. It makes beginnings tantalizing and exciting because hopefully the audience will feel the same feeling you have, which is, ‘Ooh, I think I know where this is going. Let’s see how we get there.’”

Fans can see how it all turns out in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, now playing in theaters everywhere.