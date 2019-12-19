Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video Featuring Chewbacca

✖

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters over a month ago, but some of the film's cast is still gracing us with behind-the-scenes videos on social media. John Boyega, who plays Finn in the sequel trilogy, has posted tons of fun Star Wars content on Instagram from "Boyega Wars" to a letter of love to Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron). Boyega's most recent Star Wars post is a behind-the-scenes video featuring Chewbacca, who is now played by Joonas Suotamo. Despite not being allowed to film on set, Boyega broke the rules and the results are beyond charming.

"Throwback Thursday with @joonassuotamo EVERY Thursday I'll post a throwback vid of some random nonsense! First up! Myself and the hairy guy breaking the rules 😂," Boyega posted earlier this week.

"They say we're not supposed to film on these sets, but you know what I say? 'I don't care!'," Boyega exclaims in the video.

"Haha 😂 I'd forgotten about this! 😂 Classic rebellion 😜," Suotamo replied.

You can check out the video below:

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics' score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie "a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds" and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie is up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix's Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.