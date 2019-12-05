Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Gives Fans a Glimpse at “Boyega Wars”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally hits theaters this month, which means the cast has embarked on their big press tour to promote the film. John Boyega, the actor best known for playing Finn in the sequel trilogy, has been sharing tons of fun content to Instagram to promote the final installment to the Skywalker Saga. The actor’s latest video shows him killing time at Galaxy’s Edge while he waits for director J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Keri Russell (Zorii Bliss), and Naomi Ackie (Jannah) to join him for some interviews. While he waits, he imagines what an all-Boyega Star Wars would be like.

“Caption created, written, and posted by John Boyega,” he wrote.

As you can see, the video shows “Boyega Wars,” which is just a video that features every credit belonging to the actor. Eventually, his co-workers show up and he’s greeted with some big hugs from Abrams and Ridley.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also set to star Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Richard E. Grant, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.