Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Video Featuring the Millennium Falcon

Last month, John Boyega made a promise that he'd start posting Throwback Thursday videos from the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While the actor known for playing Finn hasn't treated us every single Thursday since the original post, we have gotten some fun videos ranging from Finn and Chewbacca shenanigans to some adorable dancing droids. Boyega's latest video shows a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at Ajan Kloss, the location of the Resistance's base in the new film. The video features the Millennium Falcon as well as Chewbacca. "Throwback Thursday! #starwars #onset," Boyega wrote.

Here's Fandom's description of Ajan Kloss: "Ajan Kloss was a jungle moon located in the Cademimu sector of the Outer Rim Territories, orbiting the gas giant Ajara. Although Ajan Kloss was a moon, it had two moons of its own. Its gas giant shielded it from harmful radiation. The jungle resonated with life and Resistance scouts would routinely check for new species to be used in medicine, though the moist environment means that technichians had to work double-time to moisture proof electronics. Other annoyances on the planet included fungal and insect infections, but there were no large predators on the planet." You can check out Boeyga's video below:

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics' score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie "a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds" and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie was up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

In addition to Star Wars, Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix's Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier. It was revealed this week that Boyega would be joined by Watchmen's Don Johnson and more.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on Digital on March 17th, and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.