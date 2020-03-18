Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Has Nods to All 51 of John Williams’ Oscar Nominations

Acclaimed composer John Williams scored every film in Star Wars‘ Skywalker saga. He returned to finisher the job with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Director J.J. Abrams honored Williams by giving him a cameo appearance in the movie. Williams plays Oma Tres, a bartender in Kijimi City. The Rise of Skywalker is now available on digital HD. Its special features include a documentary about the making of the film. The documentary reveals that Oma Tres is surrounded by Easter eggs celebrating Williams’ career. There are objects referencing all 51 of Williams’ Academy Award nominations. You might notice a hook for Hook and an airplane for Saving Private Ryan. Keep your eyes peeled next time you watch the movie.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker home media release comes with plenty of extras. The digital release includes an exclusive featurette focusing on Williams’ work:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Bonus material includes a feature-length, making-of documentary, which goes behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and explores the legacy of the Skywalker saga. Bonus features also dig into the film’s Pasaana desert scenes, including the thrilling landspeeder chase, and the ship in which Rey discovers family secrets as well as a new little droid named D-O. Plus, fans will hear from Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as Wicket the Ewok, as well as the creature effects team that created a record 584 creatures and droids for the film. Digital consumers will receive an exclusive feature highlighting legendary composer John Williams, who has scored every episode in the Skywalker saga.

Bonus features include:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes to Digital HD on March 17th. It lands on Blu-ray on March 31st.