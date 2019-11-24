Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Photo Unites Rey, Finn, and Poe

There is a lot of anticipation for the next Star Wars movie as it will serve as the end of the Skywalker Saga, a beloved franchise that has stretched beyond the last four decades and shown multiple generations of heroes attempting to vanquish evil throughout the galaxy. And after setting them up to be the last stand against the First Order, we’ll finally see Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron embark on an adventure together when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters next month.

Now we finally have an official photo which shows all three characters together, confirming that they will get to embark on their own adventure that will take up the bulk of the next movie. Check it out below:

The photo from Empire Magazine indicates that the three main heroes from the sequel trilogy will finally embark on a journey, which we have not seen in films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens or Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But these characters have been the most important part of the latest films, so fans will likely be happy to see the trio with an opportunity to fight against the First Order at each other’s sides.

There is a lot going into the next episode of the franchise, as it will serve as the final installment in the ongoing Skywalker Saga that kicked off over 40 years ago with Star Wars: A New Hope. And despite all of the expectations, actress Daisy Ridley had more fun filming this installment than she’s ever had in the franchise.

“It’s the first time I’ve filmed more confident because I feel like there was nothing else I could’ve done,” Ridley explained to Marie Claire. “The third one for me was the best. It’s a big film for everyone. I did all of the emotions: I did frowns, I did smiles, it was the sort of biggest breadth, and I think that’s also why I had such a good time, because I got to do so much s**t – like, physically, emotionally – and I got to work with so many people.”

Even director J.J. Abrams understands that the expectations are riding high, revealing his trepidations during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams admitted. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.