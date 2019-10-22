New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poster Unveiled

The clock is ticking until the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and fans are excited to see exactly how the saga comes to an epic conclusion. This week, fans got their wish in a pretty epic way, with the debut of a new trailer and tickets for the film officially going on sale. In addition, Lucasfilm treated audiences to a pretty epic new teaser poster, which you can check out below.

Check out the new poster for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker. In theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/4jwGJOaFZi — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

Details surrounding The Rise of Skywalker still remain a bit of a mystery, other than the fact that it will put an end to the nine-film “Skywalker Saga” that audiences have followed for decades. While new stories are certainly going to be told in the Star Wars universe in the years to come, tying everything together proved to be an interesting challenge for the film’s creative team.

“Our movie was not just following what we had started [with The Force Awakens], it was following what we had started and then had been advanced by someone else [with Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. So there was that, and, finally, it was resolving nine movies,” director J.J. Abrams shared in an interview back in April. “While there are some threads of larger ideas and some big-picture things that had been conceived decades ago and a lot of ideas that Lawrence Kasdan and I had when we were doing Episode VII, the lack of absolute inevitability, the lack of a complete structure for this thing, given the way it was being run, was an enormous challenge.”

In the process, it sounds like fans can expect an interesting story for the young characters of the “sequel trilogy”, who are finally united after spending The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi scattered across different planets and storylines.

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film.” Abrams revealed. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on December 20th.