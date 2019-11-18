Two New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spots Released

With just over a month to go before the film lands in theaters, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has earned two new TV spots to build excitement for the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga. While neither of these spots has new footage, their existence reminds us that, after years of waiting, the journey that kicked off in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope will soon be coming to its ultimate end and it will likely be the last time we see a number of these characters. Check out the TV spots above and see the film in theaters on December 20th.

Ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the first entry in the sequel trilogy, the marketing campaign had leaned heavily into convincing audiences the John Boyega’s Finn would be the protagonist. When that film hit theaters, fans were given plenty of time with Finn, only to realize that it was Daisy Ridley’s Rey who was the burgeoning Jedi, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi allowing her to take more of the spotlight.

Earlier this year, Ridley revealed just how emotional of an experience it was to finish shooting the new film.

“I just can’t remember it, I remember [director] J.J. [Abrams] making a speech and I sort of remember a couple things he said, like I’m always on time, which I appreciate him saying,” Ridley shared with People’s Couch Surfing. “And then he went to pass me the mic and I was the last person to wrap. It was my final shot and I’m just crying in the shot… It was incredibly dramatic.”

She added, “Literally can’t remember what I said. [I] hugged a number of people and then got in the car and looked out the window like I was in a music video: tears rolling down my face, hand to the window, thinking about days gone past.”

Ridley’s final scene sounds much better than her early days with the franchise, as she recently revealed that she wanted to quit the series when she realized how overwhelming it would be to shoot The Force Awakens.

“It was pretty horrid,” Ridley shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “It was really scary. I felt just sick and I didn’t really know anyone yet. It takes me a really long time to settle down with people. And I do remember being behind the speeder and there were loads of people there and somebody had an umbrella over me and even that, like, ‘Oh someone’s holding an umbrella over you? OK.’ And I remember thinking, ‘I can’t do it.’ Like I can’t do this, this is not right.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

