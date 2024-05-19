The Acolyte: Star Wars Fans Are Defending the Lightsaber Whip
The lightwhip first debuted in 1985...
You know it's a day that ends in "y" when there's discourse in the Star Wars fandom. A new trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte was released today, and it features the live-action debut of the lightwhip AKA the lightsaber whip. Some fans have taken to Twitter to express their disdain for the weapon, arguing it doesn't make sense. However, many fans are jumping to the weapon's defense, explaining that it's not only been seen in previous works, but it looks pretty awesome.
The lightwhip is a modified lightsaber that originated in the Star Wars Legends continuity, and first appeared in the comic book Star Wars (1977) #95 in 1985. The weapon was first canonically mentioned in the Fantasy Flight Games sourcebook Endless Vigil in 2016 before appearing in The High Republic: A Test of Courage in 2021. The weapon is often associated with Sith users, but is also used by Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh in The High Republic. In The Acolyte trailer, the weapon is being used by Vernestra, who is played by Rebecca Henderson.
You can check out some of the tweets defending the lightwhip below. Warning: NSFW language ahead...
The Hype Is Real
So awesome finally seeing a lightwhip in a live action Star Wars project!
Can’t wait for The Acolyte next month, the more I see from it, the more hyped I get 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WeeL1h2S05— jacob. (@jtimsuggs) May 18, 2024
Throwback
I’ve seen a lot of people bitching about Vernestra Rwoh’s lightsaber whip, in The Acolyte.
Lightwhips originally appeared in the 1980s Marvel Comics, and have been in many projects since.
It wasn’t a problem then, and it isn’t a problem now! pic.twitter.com/BwbzKi3oxP— SW Haven (@StarWarsHaven) May 18, 2024
High Republic Hive Rise
It’s wild how dudebros are getting upset about the lightwhip being featured in the Acolyte. Like bro, it was born in the EU and already made canon via the high republic. It’s not “new”. pic.twitter.com/3Fq7y3GoiC— 🔪 Cody Fandom 🩸 (@CodyFandom_) May 18, 2024
Lots To Think About
The only way I can describe the Lightsaber whip is liquid light in motion🤔 which I’m sure hurts like hell if it hits you😂 Star Wars hasn’t shown anything this cool in a while this is fantastic!! THE ACOLYTE is going to be Amazing!!💜 https://t.co/eQavACX31O pic.twitter.com/sqljWPi8YG— Bella 🌺🌊 (@BELLA_SNOWDEN) May 18, 2024
Undeniably Cool
Most Star Wars fans are wack bc 90% of the comments are negative. How are you gonna tell me that a lightsaber whip doesn’t go hard as fuck!? I don’t care how it got there or if it makes sense, it’s cool! Shut up, nerds! https://t.co/oBRtRNtBOn— DeVaughn Taylor (@_daddydisco) May 18, 2024
Points Were Made
"How to defend against a Lightsaber Whip?"
Why do you think this weapon is used exclusively by highly skilled Dark Side users with the intention to kill and why Vernestra is worried about telling other Jedi about her modified Lightsaber. It's an intended cruel, dark side weapon. https://t.co/4vg4ekpikJ— Jan 🧱🌠🧭 Jeffo Lorillia's No. 1 Fan (@_Deathtrooper__) May 18, 2024
Again We Say... It's Cool!
The #TheAcolyte will cause a meltdown for chuds and I am all here for it.
If you are going to cry about a lightsaber whip, that canonically existed in the EU then I don't know what to say.
Yeah I know it was used by dark side force users, but it looks just as cool on Jedi ✨ pic.twitter.com/rGfxDPGgfA— Darth Thunder ⚡ (@XDarthThunderX) May 18, 2024
Another Good Point
the light whip is great but also we're not talking enough about how we finally have our second live action purple lightsaber after 22 years https://t.co/7AJqpIzJNc— Leem 🍉 (@leemfisto) May 18, 2024
LOOK AT HER
They’re doing the fucking lightsaber whip. Not a drill, stratospheric levels of back. https://t.co/DyZFgAYDax pic.twitter.com/VDRRjudWs8— james w (@OmgMoreJames) May 18, 2024
In Conclusion
Here's the lightsaber whip scene slowed down so you can enjoy it in all it's glory 😌 pic.twitter.com/WmdLPDpYAX— 𝗭𝗲𝗯𝘂𝗹𝗼𝗻🏳️🌈 (@zebulonBfrigate) May 18, 2024
Star Wars: The Acolyte debuts on Disney+ on June 4th.
Trending Now:
-
1Berserk: The Black Swordsman Releases New Trailer
-
2King of The Hill Star Talks Bobby's Status in The Revival
-
3Taco Bell Brings Back Fan Favorite Menu Item By Popular Demand
-
4The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Stars in New Project From Rockstar Games Co-Founder
-
5Upcoming Peppa Pig Theme Park Already Receiving PETA Complaints