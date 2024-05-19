The Acolyte: Star Wars Fans Are Defending the Lightsaber Whip

You know it's a day that ends in "y" when there's discourse in the Star Wars fandom. A new trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte was released today, and it features the live-action debut of the lightwhip AKA the lightsaber whip. Some fans have taken to Twitter to express their disdain for the weapon, arguing it doesn't make sense. However, many fans are jumping to the weapon's defense, explaining that it's not only been seen in previous works, but it looks pretty awesome.

The lightwhip is a modified lightsaber that originated in the Star Wars Legends continuity, and first appeared in the comic book Star Wars (1977) #95 in 1985. The weapon was first canonically mentioned in the Fantasy Flight Games sourcebook Endless Vigil in 2016 before appearing in The High Republic: A Test of Courage in 2021. The weapon is often associated with Sith users, but is also used by Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh in The High Republic. In The Acolyte trailer, the weapon is being used by Vernestra, who is played by Rebecca Henderson.

You can check out some of the tweets defending the lightwhip below. Warning: NSFW language ahead...