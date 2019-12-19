Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Writer Teases “Complicated Relationship” Between Rey and Kylo

Empire Magazine's world exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker issue is hitting stands next week, and teases some exciting insights into the final installment of the Skywalker Saga. A glimpse at the Knights of Ren has already been revealed, and today saw the release of a new image of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The photo, which you can glimpse here, is followed by a teaser from one of the film's co-writers, Chris Terrio, who also helped pen Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In the interview, Terrio discusses the "complicated relationship" between Kylo and Rey (Daisy Ridley).

"Some of the most interesting scenes in The Last Jedi are the conversations between Rey and Ren," Terrio explained. "We've tried to pick up that complicated relationship that really has been present ever since the interrogation in Episode VII. When Ren takes off his mask, there's a nakedness about him with Rey that he doesn't express to anyone else. Rian [Johnson] developed that in fascinating ways and we've been able to develop it even further."

Earlier this month, Ridley appeared at D23 Expo alongside many of her Star Wars co-stars and teased her epic confrontation with Kylo on the fallen ruins of the Death Star, as shown in the new footage released at the event.

"What's fun is what's been teased so far has confounded the fans because when I'm in the desert is he in the TIE [fighter]? What's going on? Am I running away? Am I running toward [something]? In the fight, we're fighting each other," Ridley explained in an interview with PEOPLE.

She added that the new movie serves as a fitting conclusion while also following off of the events of the previous film.

"It's, I think, a very satisfying story. Because also, leaving [The Last Jedi] I was like, 'Oh I guess we've mined that relationship.' No, no, we've mined it some more," Ridley explained.

In addition to Ridley and Driver, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Empire's issue devoted to The Rise Of Skywalker hits newsstands on October 3rd. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is being released in theatres on December 20th.