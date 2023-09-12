Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian AT-ST Raider Vehicle Is Back On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First launched in 2019 ahead of the premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, the Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian AT-ST Raider vehicle and Klatooinian Raider figure set is a former Best Buy exclusive that currently fetches around $130 on eBay. However, Hasbro has been keen to bring back some of their sold out collectibles for limited runs in recent weeks, and this Vintage Collection release is the latest in that trend.

Features include an opening cockpit, articulated legs, adjustable laser cannons and side-mounted weapons pods, movable command viewpoint blast shields, and a 3.75-inch Klatooinian Raider figure. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $83.99 while they last, which probably won't be long.

"Snatching up hardware abandoned by the Empire after the Galactic Civil War, the marauding Klatooinian raiders of Sorgon refurbished derelict AT-ST walkers for service. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale figures and vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original line released in 2010, as well as the movie-real collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

Note that Hasbro has revealed details regarding their Pulse Con 2023 plans, and you can find all of the info you need right here. We'll be keeping track of the new drops in in the Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups, so stay tuned!