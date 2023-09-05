Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker X-Wing Pilot Helmet Is Back In Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Over the last few weeks Hasbro has been digging into their archives to resurrect Black Series electronic helmet replicas that have been out of production for ages, so don't go wasting your money on eBay. The latest example is the Luke Skywalker X-Wing Pilot electronic helmet, which first launched in 2019.

The Black Series X-Wing helmet is a full-size, wearable replica for adult heads that features interior padding, battle sounds, speech projection, and more. It is back in stock right here at Entertainment Earth priced at $104.99 with free US shipping, though a sell out is expected. Details on previously re-released Black Series helmets can be found below.

The Black Series Shadow Trooper helmet is a 1:1 scale wearable replica inspired by the original Star Wars Battlefront video game that features a voice changing effect that can be activated with the push of a button. First launched in 2016, they ran as as much as $300 on the reseller market, so here's your opportunity to get one at retail price. You can pre-order one here at Hasbro Pulse for $99.99.

The Shadow Trooper helmet follows another re-release of a Black Series helmet that debuted in 2016 alongside the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Indeed, Hasbro's The Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper electronic voice-changer helmet is back on sale after a long absence. With the push of a button, the helmet will make you sound 100% more Stomtrooper-y, and the design is faithful to the props used in the film. They are available here at Hasbro Pulse priced at $99.99. On a related note, make sure to check out the recently released Black Series Scout Trooper helmet replica, which is available here at Entertainment Earth for $131.99.

Finally, Hasbro first launched the Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Prototype Armor electronic helmet back in 2020, but getting one in recent times has required spending a ton via third parties. At the time of writing they can run around $300 on eBay, but don't waste your money because Hasbro just brought the helmet back for a second run.

The Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Prototype Armor Electronic helmet is back up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $104.99 (UPDATE: currently sold out but may return). The 1:1 scale wearable helmet is based on the 1978 "Supertrooper" design from Joe Johnston, which was an early prototype for the Boba Fett armor in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. Features of the helmet include a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD).

You can keep up with the latest Hasbro drops right here, which includes the latest Black Series and Vintage Collection items from the new Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.