Star Wars: Thrawn Trends Online as Fans Debate Potential Appearance in Ahsoka Series

Star Wars villain Grand Admiral Thrawn is trending on social media (again), thanks to the latest rumors that he could be showing up in the live-action Star Wars Universe via the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series. Recently word broke that Punisher: War Zone star Ray Stevenson has been cast as a villain in Ahsoka – which instantly led to speculation That Stevenson is our Thrawn (that’s not necessarily the case, for the record…). 

Now the debate is on: So many Star Wars fans are thrilled about the prospect of finally seeing Thrawn in live-action, while others don’t want one of the most complex and fleshed-out characters in the Star Wars Universe reduced to an archvillain on a TV series. 

Where do you stand? How can Star Wars do right by Thrawn? Here’s what social media is saying: 

It’s All Going Mainstream

Star Wars fans who have been stuck to the fringes of the franchise like novels, animation, and comics are seeing live-action TV become the gateway to their collective dreams…

No Live-Action Thrawn

This is almost certainly a minority opinion, but it’s out there, regardless… 

Just A Tired Babysitter

Some fans have jokes about how all that time stuck with Ezra Bridger after Rebels has changed Thrawn… 

Better Story To Tell?

If you’ve read the Thrawn novels, you may have a much different preference for how the character enters the live-action Star Wars Universe… 

Star Wars Thanos?

This take is one we’ve heard echoed in Star Wars fandom lately… 

Thanos Is NOT MY THRAWN

As you can see, some fans are very much NOT on board with the idea of ‘Thrawn = Thanos’. 

He Is The ONLY Choice

House of Cards and The Witcher star Lars Mikkelsen has long been one of the top fan-favorites to play Thrawn. And we’re not mad at the suggestion. 

Don’t Leave Out the Goat!

Star Wars author Timothy Zahn is the only one fans trust to do live-action Thrawn properly. Hopefully, Lucasfilm will have him involved. 

Sexy Gon Trend…

Thrawn’s good looks will keep him trending, regardless!

Don’t Forget Mando Tho…

As Long as Mando is in Ahsoka (pun), fans will be happy enough… 

