Star Wars: Thrawn Trends Online as Fans Debate Potential Appearance in Ahsoka Series

Star Wars villain Grand Admiral Thrawn is trending on social media (again), thanks to the latest rumors that he could be showing up in the live-action Star Wars Universe via the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series. Recently word broke that Punisher: War Zone star Ray Stevenson has been cast as a villain in Ahsoka – which instantly led to speculation That Stevenson is our Thrawn (that’s not necessarily the case, for the record…).

Now the debate is on: So many Star Wars fans are thrilled about the prospect of finally seeing Thrawn in live-action, while others don’t want one of the most complex and fleshed-out characters in the Star Wars Universe reduced to an archvillain on a TV series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where do you stand? How can Star Wars do right by Thrawn? Here’s what social media is saying:

It’s All Going Mainstream

i just realized with the high republic live action shows coming out too that means thrawn AND the high republic will become mainstream star wars — claude ✦ (@sifostars) February 15, 2022

Star Wars fans who have been stuck to the fringes of the franchise like novels, animation, and comics are seeing live-action TV become the gateway to their collective dreams…

No Live-Action Thrawn

I got: Thrawn never actually shows up in live action



Honestly this might be the winning option



Tbh I agree. https://t.co/cmuWxDUcH1 — Captain Jess ✨ (@lizord_queen) February 15, 2022

This is almost certainly a minority opinion, but it’s out there, regardless…

Just A Tired Babysitter

By the time Ahsoka and Sabine show up Thrawn’s gonna be BEGGING for them to take Ezra away from him 😂 https://t.co/kg42FprZjo — Bree ❁ (@batch_bree) February 15, 2022

Some fans have jokes about how all that time stuck with Ezra Bridger after Rebels has changed Thrawn…

Better Story To Tell?

At this point I've accepted that Thrawn will be a villain in the Ahsoka series despite Timothy Zahn writing 6 books setting up a different, probably more interesting, story. pic.twitter.com/EqT5BbtoVE — Conor Brannigan 🌹 (@Conchobar2003) February 12, 2022

If you’ve read the Thrawn novels, you may have a much different preference for how the character enters the live-action Star Wars Universe…

Star Wars Thanos?

I feel like Thrawn is about to be the “Thanos” of Star Wars on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/9u1QQzvnC5 — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) February 7, 2022

This take is one we’ve heard echoed in Star Wars fandom lately…

Thanos Is NOT MY THRAWN

i feel like thrawn is about to be the "nuanced antihero character" of star wars on disney+



because i read the books instead of just googling an image to hop on a trending keyword. pic.twitter.com/uePbeN95bk — ⭐guitar (@play_starguitar) February 7, 2022

As you can see, some fans are very much NOT on board with the idea of ‘Thrawn = Thanos’.

He Is The ONLY Choice

The only right casting choice for live action Thrawn. pic.twitter.com/P0EW5KGDWs — Frank Jones #DaisyLives (@FJLightning007) February 7, 2022

House of Cards and The Witcher star Lars Mikkelsen has long been one of the top fan-favorites to play Thrawn. And we’re not mad at the suggestion.

Don’t Leave Out the Goat!

do you want zahn to be involved with thrawn's live action appearance?



yes yes yes

👇🏻 👇🏻 👇🏻 — claude ✦ (@sifostars) February 8, 2022

Star Wars author Timothy Zahn is the only one fans trust to do live-action Thrawn properly. Hopefully, Lucasfilm will have him involved.

Sexy Gon Trend…

Thrawn trending? Good. Sexiest man in the chiss ascendency AND empire pic.twitter.com/yGhoecJeQ7 — 🪴Loval/Avery⁹⁹ 🌷Tech’s lover (@TheDadBatch) February 12, 2022

Thrawn’s good looks will keep him trending, regardless!

Don’t Forget Mando Tho…

I feel Din will play a role in the Ahsoka series in the hunt for Thrawn pic.twitter.com/jxlElyEUtT — Darth Charmant (@ArabHashEater) February 14, 2022

As Long as Mando is in Ahsoka (pun), fans will be happy enough…