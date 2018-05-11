Jon Favreau Reveals When His ‘Star Wars’ TV Series Takes Place

It’s safe to say that Star Wars fans have quite a lot to look forward to, with various film franchises and television series currently in development. And now, we have a better idea of where one will fit in the canon.

In a recent interview with Nerdist, Jon Favreau teased what audiences can expect from his upcoming live-action television series, which is set to air on Disney’s streaming platform. According to Favreau, the series that he will be writing and executive producing will feature new characters, and be set seven years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

While it’s unclear exactly what plot the series will cover, this notion of the timeline of it all is certainly interesting. Return of the Jedi is set at 4 ABY, with a few Forces of Destiny episodes, short stories, and comics set in immediate years after. But from there, the timeline of in-canon media takes some major jumps, with the tie-in novels Last Shot and Bloodline taking place in 7 ABY and 28 ABY, respectively.

This would place Favreau’s series around 11 ABY — a point in time that’s essentially unexplored within the Star Wars canon. For some, that proximity to Return of the Jedi could be seen as an awesome possibility, considering how many stories there still are to tell within the Star Wars universe.

Favreau’s role in the Star Wars universe – aside from appearing in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Rio Durant – was first announced back in March, and earned a pretty profound response online.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said upon the announcement. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau chimed in saying, “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

Are you excited to see what Jon Favreau brings to the Star Wars universe?