New Snoke Toy Possibly Hints At His Jedi Past

For nearly two years, fans have pondered the true identity of Supreme Leader Snoke, having only appeared in The Force Awakens as a massive hologram. As we get closer to the release of The Last Jedi, new promotional images and merchandising could be teasing clues of Snoke’s identity, with the figure below possibly pointing towards Snoke’s past as a Jedi.

The Snoke figure is adorned in a bright green robe, but more interestingly, underneath that one robe appears to be the traditional clothing of a Jedi, focusing on muted earth tones. To immediately assume anyone wearing a particular color of clothing defines their identity is a stretch, but considering the outfit underneath looks so similar to what we’ve seen Jedi like Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Luke Skywalker wear, it’s a coincidence that’s a little too convenient to ignore.

Little is known about the character, other than he hails from the Unknown Regions and came to power by seizing control of The First Order after the fall of the Empire.

Andy Serkis provides the motion-captured performance of the character in the upcoming sequel, which will hopefully see him do more than sit in a chair to address Kylo Ren and General Hux.

During a recent interview with Empire, writer/director Rian Johnson shared some details about the character.

“We got the whole story of Palpatine’s rise to power in the prequels, but in the original films, he’s exactly what he needs to be, which is just ‘The Emperor’,” Johnson explained. “He’s a dark force: the scary thing behind the thing. That was entirely how I approached Snoke. I wasn’t interested in explaining where he came from or telling his history, except where it serves this story.”

We’ll find out more about the character when he appears in The Last Jedi, opening December 15.