The Acolyte's Charlie Barnett Offers a Message to the "Yord Horde" After Shocking Episode

The fifth episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte, "Night," was released on Disney+ this week and it featured some huge shockers. Warning: Spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 5 ahead... Qimir (Manny Jacinto) was confirmed to be the masked Sith stranger, and he fought and killed both Yord and Jecki, the Jedis played by Charlie Barnett and Dafne Keen. Both Barnett and Keen have spoken about their characters' brutal endings, and Barnett recently shared a special message to his fans, who have named themselves the "Yord Horde."

"My dear Yord fans," Barnett began. "I love y'all and I love all of the kindness, appreciation, humor, pride, and joy that you have been investing into this Yord Horde, and into Yord. I cannot thank you enough for taking the time to notice me and notice this performance. And notice the Yords of the world, the people who are trying to do what's best. I hope we all have space and patience for people like that, but I'm also sorry I'm dead." You can watch the video in the tweet below:

Charlie Barnett Reacts To Yord's Death:

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly, Barnett opened up about being killed in The Acolyte.

"No one ever wants to be cut out of a show," Barnett explained. "But when you're playing a character that you know is going to die, it's a little more fun. If it's a surprise to you and your job is gone next week, it sucks. But when you know what you're walking into, you get to have a little more control over it. And I tried to find the lemonade through the lemons."

"Me and Charlie were joking about that all the time," Keen added. "Whenever we were on set and anyone would be complaining, me and Charlie would be like, 'Peace out, we're dying in two weeks!' ... I had so much fun doing the death. It was a huge honor to get to be the person that took the helmet off him ... That was something really exciting to me."

How Many Episodes of The Acolyte Are Left?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined. The show has a total of eight episodes, which means there are three to go with the finale airing on July 16th.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is available to stream on Disney+.