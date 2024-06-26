Did Star Wars: The Acolyte Just Kill SPOILER?

We're over halfway through with the first season of Star Wars: The Acolyte, an action-driven mystery set in the age of the High Republic. Thus far, the series has been filled with some character deaths — and the series' fifth episode definitely brought two of the most unexpected ones yet. Spoilers for Season 1, Episode 5 of Star Wars: The Acolyte below! Only look if you want to know! The episode fully showcases the fight between The Master and the group of Jedi, all of whom have convened at the home of the now-deceased Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo). A fight ensues, and ultimately the only Jedi left are Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), and Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett). Eventually, The Master unmasks himself to reveal that he is really Qimir (Manny Jacinto), and voice his distaste for the Jedi and their regimented way of life. As the fight continues, Qimir stabs Jecki with a lightsaber, and snaps Yord's neck soon after, seeming to signify that both characters are now dead.

Of course, there is the question of whether or not Jecki and Yord's deaths will ultimately stick in the world of The Acolyte. The parameters of the fight scene — particularly, the Jedi remarking that Qimir had the ability to get inside their heads — begged the question of whether or not the whole battle would ultimately be a figment of their imagination. The end of the episode, showing Qimir walking over the Jedi's scattered corpses to find Mae (who, unbeknownst to him, has been swapped with Osha) (Amandla Stenberg), seemed to shoot down that possibility. That being said, even if Jecki and Yord are dead at the moment, the Star Wars universe has certainly found ways to resurrect people in the past. But if they are dead, their deaths have definitely raised the stakes on The Acolyte in a major way.

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4th.

