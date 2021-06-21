The Best Prime Day 2021 Deals On LEGO Sets

Deals that go beyond 20% on LEGO sets are rare, but Amazon blew our mind for Prime Day 2021 by offering 40% off the 75292 Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest set. Unfortunately, that was a Lightning Deal that reached 100% capacity in seconds - though the waitlist was still open at the time of writing. On the plus side, there are still plenty of Prime Day deals on LEGO sets to be had. Let's take a look at some of them.

You can shop Amazon's entire collection of Prime Day 2021 LEGO deals right here. They also have a sale going that includes LEGO, Playmobil, Maga-Tiles, Knex, and more. The Razor Crest is definitely the big doorbuster, but the LEGO Ideas 92177 Ship in a Bottle kit is high on the priority list with a 30% discount. Additional standout LEGO deals are listed below.

The LEGO deals listed above are only a handful of the sets that are discounted for Prime Day, so head on over to Amazon to shop them all. However, you might want to check out Walmart's Deals for Days offerings in the LEGO category as well. They have sales going on tons of newer sets.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.