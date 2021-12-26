The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars Celebrates Three Days Until Premiere

Disney+ fans had to say goodbye to Hawkeye last week, but as the year filled with Marvel content comes to a close, there’s another franchise that’s about to have its resurgence on the streaming site. The Book of Boba Fett is premiering this week, which marks just over a year since The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale teased the new show. The Book of Boba Fett will see Temuera Morrison returning as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen coming back as Fennec Shand, and in honor of the show coming out in three days, the official social media accounts for Star Wars are using a Fennec poster to celebrate.

“In three days, a new era begins. @TheBookOfBobaFett, an all-new Original series, streaming December 29 only on @DisneyPlus,” Star Wars wrote. Wen also shared the image and captioned it, “This will be like Christmas all over again!!❤️💚” You can check out the poster below:

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wen joked about convincing Dave Filoni to bring her back.

“It’s just blind trust with Disney and everyone at this point,” Wen said with a laugh. “I’ve been with them for so long that I just figure I’m being taken care of.” Wen and Filoni both went to the same Pittsburgh high school, so she used that to get her back into the fold. “I kept joking, ‘You can’t kill an alum, dude!’” Wen shared. “‘C’mon, we’ve got to figure out something here. There’s gotta be nepotism. We’re both Yinzers!’”

However, some folks took that quote a little too seriously, so Wen made sure to clarify her statement on Twitter. “‘Convinced’ is not the correct word here. It gives me power I do not have. I merely suggested to Dave jokingly that Fennec survives. I was very surprised and delighted when Fennec came back to life for #TheMandalorian S2. This decision was made by Dave, Jon & Lucasfilm,” Wen clarified.

In The Book of Boba Fett, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand claim the throne left vacant after Jabba the Hutt’s death in Return of the Jedi. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian co-producing.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on Decemner 29th.