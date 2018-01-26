The Creator of “Emo Kylo Ren” Twitter Account Speak Out

When Kylo Ren aka Ben Solo lightsabered his way onto the screen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, clad in all black with his own custom (and completely unneeded) Darth Vader-esque mask immediately committing a war crime by ordering his squad to murder prisoners of war – I’m not sure I could have imagined that a fantastic twitter parody account would have spawned out of it. But here we are.
The creator of the twitter account has outed herself in an interview with SyFy Wire as Alexandra Petri, a Washington Post writer and satirist.
“I left the theater after Force Awakens thinking, ‘This guy is clearly ridiculous,’” Petri told SYFY WIRE. “I waited a while and [the internet] still wasn’t full of jokes about how ridiculous Kylo Ren was, and that was the only content I wanted to consume. So, finally, I was like, ‘I need to be the change I want to see in the world.’ So I started the account. Because I just had so many jokes about this guy.”
The twitter account took a break between Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, only tweeting a handful of times, but since it’s return it’s been fantastic. Kylo’s oddly fascinating topless scene clearly was going to give fodder for the parody account and it did not disappoint. Soon after the films release in theaters the account tweeted “i’ve been working out.”
Since then it hasn’t stopped. Even tweeting out his own Wall Street Journal stipple style drawing.
dear diary— Emo Kylo Ren (@KyloR3n) January 8, 2018
i was a Wall Street Journal centerfold today
hux is quite upset because this has been his dream for years and he slammed his print copy down on the table and said a strong word pic.twitter.com/7IUdfb9d4x
Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently has a 81.56 composite score on the Comicbook.com movie rating. Having taken her first steps into the larger Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past.
