The Mandalorian: Star Wars Fans Are Loving Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano

By Kofi Outlaw

The Mandalorian season 2 has finally reached the moment Star Wars fans have been waiting for: the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano! The Clone Wars and Rebels icon was played by Rosario Dawson, who is stepping into some pretty big shoes, as Ahsoka's character was birthed and shaped by voice actress Ashley Eckstein. So how are Star Wars fans reacting to seeing this new version of Ahsoka Tano? By the look of things on social media, Dawson's Ahsoka is getting a very warm welcome into the Star Wars Universe - even from diehard fans of Clone Wars and Rebels!

Scroll below to check out Star Wars fans' current love-fest with Ahsoka Tano:

So Much Star Wars Goodness

The Mandalorian Chapter 13: The Jedi was full of several big Star Wars animated series reveals in the live-action universe, delivered by the man (Dave Filoni) that made modern Star Wars animation famous. 

After All These Years...

Star Wars: The Clone Wars began Ahsoka's story in 2008. For fans who have been with her since her beginning, it's been a long and hard-fought road to get here. 

Never Forget Queen Ashley

Rosario Dawson is quickly winning-over fans as Ahsoka Tano, but that in no way means Ashley Eckstein's contributions to the character and franchise will ever be forgotten. 

Every Fan's Holiday

Star Wars fans are now giving collective thanks for Ahsoka Tano and all her awesomeness.

Worthy Of Ahsoka

More important than anything else, it seems that Star Wars fans overwhelmingly agree that Ahsoka was given her proper due with this live-action adaptation. 

Perfection.

The two baddest ladies of The Clone Wars have made The Mandalorian season 2 event-worthy TV. 

Best. Star Wars. Ever.

Man ain't wrong. 'Nuff said.

The Future Looks Great

Dave Filoni has taken major characters he built up in the animated universe (Ahsoka, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan) and positioned them for some exciting potential live-action spinoffs. It's pretty much alchemy, and the future of Stars Wars TV is looking real good for fans. 

