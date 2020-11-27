The Mandalorian: Star Wars Fans Are Loving Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano
The Mandalorian season 2 has finally reached the moment Star Wars fans have been waiting for: the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano! The Clone Wars and Rebels icon was played by Rosario Dawson, who is stepping into some pretty big shoes, as Ahsoka's character was birthed and shaped by voice actress Ashley Eckstein. So how are Star Wars fans reacting to seeing this new version of Ahsoka Tano? By the look of things on social media, Dawson's Ahsoka is getting a very warm welcome into the Star Wars Universe - even from diehard fans of Clone Wars and Rebels!
Scroll below to check out Star Wars fans' current love-fest with Ahsoka Tano:
So Much Star Wars Goodness
This is a monumental Episode of #TheMandalorian— Kiran Nolan (@KiranNolan) November 27, 2020
Seeing #AhsokaTano in live action just gave me chills. Thank you Dave Filoni, Rosario Dawson is amazing as Ahsoka and she nailed it. We got a name for Baby Yoda(Grogu), Thrawn is still alive which means Ezra is out there somewhere pic.twitter.com/7bwFM3XZU4
The Mandalorian Chapter 13: The Jedi was full of several big Star Wars animated series reveals in the live-action universe, delivered by the man (Dave Filoni) that made modern Star Wars animation famous.prevnext
After All These Years...
#TheMandalorian #AhsokaTano That episode was fucking amazing! I can't believe after all these years we've finally got to see Ahsoka in live action. pic.twitter.com/jdaLlUNq07— Zacharia (@SCOZZEY) November 27, 2020
Star Wars: The Clone Wars began Ahsoka's story in 2008. For fans who have been with her since her beginning, it's been a long and hard-fought road to get here.prevnext
Never Forget Queen Ashley
Before she is brought into live action I would like to thank Ashley Eckstein for bringing Ahsoka Tano to life in animation for us. One of the best characters in all of Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/FGM6dZSFmu— 🎒 / mando spoilers (@kingbackpackii) November 27, 2020
Rosario Dawson is quickly winning-over fans as Ahsoka Tano, but that in no way means Ashley Eckstein's contributions to the character and franchise will ever be forgotten.prevnext
Every Fan's Holiday
Litreally Every Star Wars fans right now. #TheMandalorian #AhsokaTano #StarWars pic.twitter.com/GJFZ5bOI1E— JAGADEESVARRAJ (@JAGADEESVARRAJ) November 27, 2020
Star Wars fans are now giving collective thanks for Ahsoka Tano and all her awesomeness.prevnext
Worthy Of Ahsoka
This... this is the quality we deserved#AhsokaTano #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/WyCLOeWHQ6— Annie ღ // a rebel girl (@Truhxnxd) November 27, 2020
More important than anything else, it seems that Star Wars fans overwhelmingly agree that Ahsoka was given her proper due with this live-action adaptation.prevnext
Perfection.
Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan in live action, this is fucking perfect #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/UHHriRaVrH— Artvan (@theartvan96) November 27, 2020
The two baddest ladies of The Clone Wars have made The Mandalorian season 2 event-worthy TV.prevnext
Best. Star Wars. Ever.
Chapter 13 is some of the best Star Wars content ever created. Finally getting to see Ahsoka Tano (my favourite character) in live-action was everything I wanted and more. Rosario Dawson was just perfect, Ludwig nailed the score and this is Star Wars at its best. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/Vl3G1eFXgv— brendelf 🧝🏽 (@brendanomallley) November 27, 2020
Man ain't wrong. 'Nuff said.prevnext
The Future Looks Great
Damn Filoni really took his position and got Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, and Thrawn all back for the live action series, setting up Disney+'s future to be the greatest star wars live action in a while #AhsokaTano #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/dl5p9FkapE— Tyler Erwin (@DA_SHADOWMAN) November 27, 2020
Dave Filoni has taken major characters he built up in the animated universe (Ahsoka, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan) and positioned them for some exciting potential live-action spinoffs. It's pretty much alchemy, and the future of Stars Wars TV is looking real good for fans.prev