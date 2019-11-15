Classic Star Wars Aliens Battle with The Mandalorian in Episode 2

Disney+ launched on Tuesday and saw the long-awaited premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which serves as the franchise’s first live-action series. The second episode of the show dropped this morning and despite being only 30 minutes long, there was some fun content to unpack. The titular character went on a mini adventure with his new companion and encountered some classic Star Wars aliens along the way.

Warning: The Mandalorian Spoilers Ahead…

At the end of The Mandalorian pilot, the main character comes across his newest bounty, who he expected to be 50-years-old. Turns out, his target is the same species as Yoda, which means it ages at a much different pace and is therefore still a baby. Upon finding the creature, the Mandalorian had no choice but to shoot his new ally, IG-11, who was going to kill the tiny target.

In episode two, the Mandalorian and “the child” encounter some Jawas, who are best known for kidnapping and selling C-3PO and R2-D2 to Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars. The Mandalorian faces off with the creatures on their Sandcrawler, the “huge treaded fortresses” used by the aliens for shelter and transportation. The Mandalorian may be a fierce warrior, but the Jawas gave him a run for his money, electrocuting him and throwing him off their transport.

When the Mandalorian wakes up, he discovers the Jawas had ransacked his ship so he eventually finds them again to get his parts back. Ultimately, he makes a deal to acquire an egg for the aliens in exchange for his parts, and with the help of Baby “Yoda,” who we now know is Force-sensitive, the Mandalorian was able to acquire the egg from a beast and settle up with the Jawas.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Ming-Na Wen, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

Were you excited to see the Jawas in The Mandalorian? Tell us in the comments!

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

