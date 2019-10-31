The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Caught a Showing of Terminator: Dark Fate with Director Tim Miller

✖

Three episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian have already dropped on Disney+, but there are still plenty of actors who fans have yet to see pop up in the series. One such person is Gina Carano, who is best known for her roles in Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool. Before her big The Mandalorian debut, Carano has reunited with Deadpool director, Tim Miller, to catch a showing of his latest film, Terminator: Dark Fate. Carano took to Instagram to share a photo from the experience and praise Miller's work.

"Went to #terminatordarkfate last night with the director himself. #TimMiller who also directed me in #Deadpool as #Angeldust . He really wanted to see it with a live audience. No one knew we were there. ☺️ Always going to be a fan & friend of this guy.. he's a passionate story teller with an incredible mind and eye. Looking forward to what he does next. Luv ya brudda man. Really cool to see your movie in a live audience with you.. the audience we sat with absolutely loved it. ☺️. I want to see #lindahamilton in so much more.. could watch her for hours. 💯," Carano wrote.

Terminator: Dark Fate is the fifth follow-up film to the original Terminator, which was released back in 1984. However, the new movie serves as a direct sequel to 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day and sees the long-awaited return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below:

"Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Terminator: Dark Fate is still playing in select theaters and the first three episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

