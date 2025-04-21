Disney Updating Galaxy’s Edge Ride With The Mandalorian and Grogu, Adding Classic Star Wars Locations

This is the Way. Disney Experiences has been teasing that The Mandalorian and Grogu would be coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s California and Florida theme parks, with the clan of two touching down at Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost before making the (hyperspace) jump to the big screen in next summer’s Pedro Pascal-fronted movie. As announced at last year’s D23 fan event, guests will join helmeted bounty hunter Din Djarin and his Mandalorian apprentice on a mission aboard the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy on the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride in 2026.

On the interactive motion simulator ride, visitors to the planet Batuu get recruited by the pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who has leased the legendary starship from Chewbacca. Hondo’s flight crews transport cargo for Ohnaka Transport Solutions, with the smuggler sending a group of six — two pilots, two gunners, and two engineers — to Han Solo’s homeworld of Corellia on a mission to intercept a First Order trade shipment of Coaxium hyperfuel (seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story).

In a change to the gameplay, engineers charged with pressing flashing buttons (to fire harpoons and reel in a train carrying Coaxium) will be able to communicate with Grogu during the mission.

At Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan, Walt Disney Imagineering announced updates to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort including new planet destinations coming to the attraction. The destination shown is Endor. (Credit: Walt Disney Imagineering; Artist Concept Only)

Like Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, recently updated with randomized destinations from series like Ahsoka and Andor, the new version of Smugglers Run will send riders to a number of locations from the Star Wars saga. For the first time, the crew will be in control of their own destination.

Destinations include Tatooine (the desert planet seen in everything from A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker), the city-planet Coruscant (once home to the main Jedi Temple), Bespin (site of Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back), and the wreckage of the Death Star II floating around Endor (the forest moon planet seen in Return of the Jedi).

The destination shown is Tatooine. (Credit: Walt Disney Imagineering; Artist Concept Only)

In the new storyline inspired by The Mandalorian, “Hondo Ohnaka has gotten wind of a deal going down on Tatooine between ex-Imperial officers and a band of pirates,” the description states. “There’s a generous bounty for their capture, so you’ll borrow the iconic ship and team up with Mando and Grogu to track them down and explore the galaxy.”

“Opening an attraction and such a massive movie on the same day wouldn’t be possible without the relationships we have inside Disney,” Disney Imagineer Asa Kalama said at SXSW 2025 of the collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering, Industrial Light and Magic, and The Mandalorian producers Lucasfilm. “Now we’ve all worked together to come up with a new mission for Smugglers Run that plays into this narrative.”

The updated Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will take flight starting May 22, 2026 — the same day The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters — at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort and California’s Disneyland Resort.