The Mandalorian and Grogu to Fly into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Ride

The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy is getting an upgrade. Disney announced during D23 that The Mandalorian and Grogu are boarding the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride, a motion simulator attraction that lets guests step into the cockpit of the famed Corellian light freighter at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. With The Mandalorian and Grogu movie set to make the jump from Disney+ to the big screen in 2026, the Pedro Pascal-voiced bounty hunter and his foundling will be featured in a “brand-new story” that can only be experienced at both the California and Florida versions of the Star Wars-themed parks.

“The intersection of storytelling and innovation has always beencentral to Lucasfilm, and we’re excited to see where this collaborationwill take us next,” Star Wars creative executive Dave Filoni said on stage with Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro on stage at D23 2024. “Just imagine it: you’ll beable to fly alongside Mando and Grogu on thrilling, and dangerous,missions.”

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run concept art featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Epic’s Unreal Engine, which creates some of the virtual sets for The Mandalorian television show, is also being used to develop the updated version of the ride’s computer-animated show scenes as part of Disney’s partnership with Epic Games.

Since it opened at Disneyland park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019, the ride’s story has featured space pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who dispatches riders on an interactive smuggling mission aboard the formerly Han Solo-piloted ship.

The Mandalorian and Grogu were added to the land as roaming characters in 2022 and have been part of Star Tours – The Adventures Continue simulator ride since 2024, when Disney Experiences updated that attraction with characters and locations from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Andor.

Jon Favreau, creator and showrunner of the first live-action Star Wars series, is writing and directing the theatrical Mandalorian movie and serves as producer with Filoni and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Plot details are being kept under the helmet, but a just-released teaser trailer at D23 showed the Mandalorian and his apprentice piloting an AT-ST Walker as they evaded blaster fire from AT-ATs, an encounter with the rebel Zeb, and Grogu in a pod with tiny Anzellans as seen in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will join Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run around the time the movie hits theaters in May 2026. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest news out of D23 2024.