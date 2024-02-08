Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Release Date Confirmed

Disney's theatrical Star Wars slate is about to jump to hyperspace. At Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced three new Star Wars movies from directors Dave Filoni (Ahsoka), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel), and James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny). But to quote Yoda: "There is another." Lucasfilm revealed a fourth film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, slated to be the first Star Wars movie since Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The Mandalorian series creator Jon Favreau is directing the theatrical release that the studio says will "lead Lucasfilm's ongoing feature-development slate."

And now we have The Mandalorian movie release date: May 22, 2026. Disney's release calendar reserved that Memorial Day weekend date and earmarked another two dates for upcoming untitled Star Wars movies: December 18, 2026 (likely Obaid-Chinoy's Rey Skywalker movie) and December 17, 2027 (potentially Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi or Filoni's New Republic movie).

"Looking to our 2025 theatrical slate, we're excited to bring audiences Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic Four, Pixar's Elio, Zootopia 2, and Avatar 3," Disney CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday during a quarterly earnings call. "And we're already looking forward to 2026 and beyond with Frozen 4, the first Toy Story movie since 2019, and a new Star Wars movie that brings the Mandalorian and Grogu to the big screen for the very first time."

The Mandalorian & Grogu will begin production this summer in Los Angeles. Favreau serves as executive producer with Filoni and Kennedy, who has described the "new story" as "a perfect fit for the big screen."

Starring Pedro Pascal as helmeted bounty hunter Din Djarin, The Mandalorian marked the first live-action Star Wars TV series when it launched alongside Disney+ in November 2019. A third season aired in 2023 that concluded with Din and Grogu — his Mandalorian apprentice and adopted son — settling on the once-lawless Outer Rim planet of Nevarro. It's there that Din becomes a hired gun for the fledgling New Republic, making a pact with Adelphi Ranger Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) to hunt down Imperial remnants still loyal to the fallen Empire.

"I'm excited about what we're doing right now, but the movie, I think, is gonna be great," Filoni, a writer-director and producer on The Mandalorian, recently told ET. "With Jon at the helm, it's gonna be fantastic, and he's so well-studied in Star Wars now, so he's got a great shorthand and I love collaborating with him. Just excited to share the future of what we're doing."

The first three seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney+.