Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Talks Working With Pedro Pascal

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian got a big boost in its character roster, adding a few beloved characters from older Star Wars films and the popular animated titles. One of the new arrivals was Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian warrior and the rightful heir to the throne of Mandalore. Katee Sackhoff played the live-action version of the character, after voicing her in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. In just a couple of episodes, Sackhoff and series star Pedro Pascal formed a wonderful on-screen bond.

Not only were Sackhoff and Pascal wonderful rivals/frenemies on The Mandalorian, but the actors also have a great deal of respect for one another when the cameras aren't rolling. During a recent interview with Looper, Sackhoff spoke about her experience working with Pascal.

"It's so great," Sackhoff said. "Pedro just has the ability with his voice, because largely you take away an actor's face and what do we have? You have your voice. You have your movement. You have things like that, but you can't use your facial expressions. So you have to be very purposeful with the movements, but also with your voice. If he were to show up and not give you a performance inside the helmet, you'd be like, 'Well, that didn't work.' Because when he is there, it changes the performances around him exponentially because he knows the character so well. He's just such a good actor."

"He's one of the kindest human beings I've ever met," she continued. "He is a big Battlestar Galactica fan, so there were days where he was like, 'Hey, hey, hey, come in my room. I want to talk to you. I want to talk to you.' And it was about Battlestar, so it was quite funny. We actually before this had mutual friends in common, so I've been excited to work with him for a very long time."

By the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, it was clear that Bo-Katan and Din Djarin's futures were going to be tied closely together. Hopefully that means we see a lot more of Sackhoff and Pascal on-screen together in Season 3.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are currently streaming on Disney+. Season 3 is scheduled to begin production in 2021.