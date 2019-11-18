The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen Says What We’re All Thinking About “Baby Yoda”

Disney+ launched on Tuesday, which means Star Wars fans have already been treated to the first two episodes of The Mandalorian. The new show has been a hit with audiences so far, but there’s one character who has especially won over the Internet. In the show’s pilot, the Mandalorian encounters his newest bounty, which turns out to be a baby who is the same species as Yoda. Unless there’s some kind of cloning at work, it’s unlikely the little dude is actually Yoda since the character died in Return of the Jedi, but that hasn’t stopped the Internet from dubbing the creature “Baby Yoda.” Yoda’s species is unknown, so it makes sense to use the nickname until the new character is given a proper name. Everyone seems to be obsessed with how adorable “Baby Yoda” is, including Ming-Na Wen, who is best known for playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD. Wen will be showing up in The Mandalorian later in the season, and her opinions about “Baby Yoda” are quite relatable.

“My maternal pangs are strong with this one. 💚 Meet the star of @themandalorian. #babyyoda 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 @starwars,” Wen wrote.

Wen’s character in The Mandalorian is named Fennec Shand who she calls “tricky” as well as having the ability to “maneuver and survive” and “be stealthy.”

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

