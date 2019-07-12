Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Currently Being Worked On

Star Wars is planning on having a big year in 2019, and it is doing all it can to ensure that happens. Not only will Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit up theaters this winter, but the Disney+ streaming service will debut its own live-action Star Wars show, The Mandalorian.

Oh, but that’s not all. It seems Disney is confident enough in the television series that it is already moving forward with work on season two.

Recently, Colldier was able to speak with Jon Favreau who created The Mandalorian. Talking at the premiere of The Lion King, it was there the filmmaker admitted he’s already writing season two of the show.

“I keep getting pulled deeper into the orbit of Disney, but fortunately the stuff that Disney’s working on is the stuff that I love. I wanted to do a Star Wars TV show like The Mandalorian and pitched it to them and they were very open to it,” Favreau said about his initial involvement with Disney.

“I even wrote four episodes before I even was hired to do it because I was excited as a fan to see what these stories might be and see if they were interested in doing what I was interested in, which they were. And I was actually writing Season 2 this morning before I came here.”

Continuing, Favreau went on to say season two is actually in pre-production right now. However, such early timing is needed thanks to the show’s visual effects schedule.

“In The Mandalorian because we’re doing live-action production, we’re using the Epic game engine and using that to do real-time in-camera visual effects,” the creator said.

“All of that requires us to use the same v-cam techniques in pre-production on The Mandalorian so that we know exactly what we need to see. So if you visited the set now as we’re starting to get into Season 2, it looks a lot like the set of The Lion King as we’re planning how we’re gonna shoot it ahead of time.”

At this point, very little footage of The Mandalorian has been seen, but fans will be able to get a look at it soon enough. Lucasfilm and Disney have confirmed D23 will showcases a sneak-peek of the show, and fans can only hope the series lives up to all the hype it has received.

The Mandalorian will premiere on November 12th on Disney+.