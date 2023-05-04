The Mandalorian Star's Children's Hospital Charity Drive Will Feature Star Wars Prizes for May the Fourth

On May 4th Star Wars fans all over the world will celebrate one of their favorite franchises, though Star Wars Day will also offer the chance to help an amazing cause and possibly get some slick Star Wars collectibles at the same time. Actor Rory Ross is well acquainted with the world of Star Wars thanks to roles in The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett, but the franchise holds even more meaning to him. When Ross was 6 years old he contracted a rare fungus and was treated at Iowa City Children's Hospital. Now he's paying it forward and raising money for the Children's Hospital that took care of him back then, and if you donate to the campaign (which can be found here) you can enter for a chance to win several awesome Star Wars prizes (H/T to ATO Worldwide Kehinde Martin).

During his stay in the hospital, Ross says his mom brought in Star Wars: A New Hope from the media library, and Luke's journey and overcoming of challenges thrown his way inspired Ross and helped him deal with the fear he was understandably feeling. Equally inspiring was the amazing care he received for a condition that caused his scalp to fall off, and now he wants to help the place and people that helped him.

Those who donate $50 will be entered to win a collection of prizes that include a signed Mandalorian ring, a 3D replica of a Mandalorian Blaster, a 3D replica of a Pulse Rifle, a Mythosaur pendant, and even a 3D replica of Mando's helmet from the show, as well as a signed replica of Ross' helmet from the show. You can find the prizes in the mix so far below.

- A SIGNED Mandalorian helmet

- A SIGNED Pulse Rifle

Both of those items are SIGNED by @therealbrendanwayne

- A Mandalorian Blaster

- A 3D replica of my helmet from the show (will be SIGNED by me)

- A Custom Cardback

- A Custom figure of Mandalorian by @blueboxdezigns

And more!

You can find the official description for the campaign below, and you can find more about Iowa City Children's Hospital here.

"When I was about 6 years old, I contracted a rare fungus that caused my scalp to literally fall off and it landed me in the Iowa City Children's Hospital. I was completely terrified and scared, having no idea what was going to happen next. My mom, being the wise woman she is, brought Star Wars: A New Hope from the media library – seeing Luke's journey and him overcoming insurmountable obstacles along with the amazing care of the staff at the Iowa City Children's hospital, gave me the hope that I was going to be ok," Ross writes.

"Since then, it has been my goal to bring that same hope and inspiration to others like Luke did for me all those years ago. I'm beyond honored to be able to use my popularity/influence from being a part of the Star Wars Television Universe: Book of Boba Fett, Kenobi, & Mandalorian S3, to pay it forward to where it all began & would benefit other children who are looking for a little hope & inspiration during uncertain times," Ross writes. "Thank you all so much for your support in this endeavor, you my friends are the TRUE HEROES in this galaxy and I can not thank you enough! May The Force Be With You, Always – Rory"