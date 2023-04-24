Star Wars: Temuera Morrison Weighs in on a Future Boba Fett Return

After wrapping up more than a year ago, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett fans have wondered when, or if, the beloved bounty hunter would make another appearance, particularly in a Season 2 of the series, with star Temuera Morrison recently addressing his uncertain future with the character. The actor claimed that there have been some "cutbacks" happening behind the scenes at The Walt Disney Company that could be impacting Boba Fett's future, so this lack of an update seems like it is doubtful that Fett will be appearing again anytime soon. Morrison did, however, have a brief cameo in Season 3 of The Mandalorian as a former clone trooper.

"I think there is a few changes going on. We also come under the big umbrella known as 'Disney' now, too," Morrison shared at the SUPANOVA Comic Con & Gaming convention in Melbourne, Australia, per MSN. "So it's one of the last few conversations we had in L.A. The conversation started like, 'Oh, look we're having a few changes. We're having a few cutbacks.' And when you hear that at the other end of the line, it's no good trying to negotiate any more money that's for sure. So we'll see what happens."

The Mandalorian marked the first live-action TV series set in the galaxy far, far away, with Season 2 not only being exciting for the chance to see the adventures of Din Djarin, but also for how it set the stage for other stories on Disney+. Following that tease of Boba Fett's return, audiences were given The Book of Boba Fett, while Season 2 also saw the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, paving the way for the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka TV series later this year. However, between The Book of Boba Fett being billed as a special event series and Morrison's recent comments, we might not be seeing the bounty hunter again in the near future.

At least a somewhat promising update about Boba Fett's future, though, is that Dave Filoni is confirmed to be developing a film that is expected to tie up elements from The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, and based on the timeline and characters, could also mean incorporating Boba Fett as well. With that project being only one of three Star Wars films being developed for the franchise, it's unknown when that project could move forward.

Stay tuned for details on Boba Fett's return.

