Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Teases Epic Speech Cut Out of Season 3

Audiences have spent years watching Din Djarin feel like an outcast since the Purge of Mandalore in The Mandalorian, with Season 3 of the series finally seeing former Mandalorians return home to reclaim their home planet, allowing a number of impressive sequences to be brought to life. Despite the effectiveness of sequences that were delivered to audiences, star Katee Sackhoff teased that other sequences were cut from the final episode, including one scene in which her Bo-Katan Kryze gave a rousing and inspiring speech to inspire rival clans to embrace their lineage to reclaim their rightful lands. The final episode ended up offering a version of the speech, though one that was shorter.

"You know when Bo gives her speech of, 'We're gonna get back Mandalore,' with two different clans? That scene was much longer," Sackhoff confirmed with YouTuber Kristian Harloff. "That scene was super long. This is the rousing thing, you're inspiring these two separate clans to get out there and go retake their homeworld. It has to be emotional, it has to be big, and for whatever reason it got cut down a lot. I love this entire season, I thought it was fun. But that moment for me was like ... I wish they'd given more context to what'd happened right before, because I think that it would have made that speech land heavier. And the majority of the takes I did were [Braveheart's] William Wallace-esque."

While this might not have been a massive edit that resulted in major changes to the overall experience of the episode, Sackhoff also detailed how Season 2 had also made some drastic changes from what was initially filmed, including Axe Woves originally being killed off.

"Axe, we knew... He was supposed to die last year. That was the thing that no one could talk about," the actor admitted. "There was this moment where he sacrifices himself in that episode, and he did it, we shot it, and then they were like, 'It needs to be Din, not him.' And so then you shoot a person's death, and then there's a scene left and they're like, 'Where did they go?' 'Well, he's pooping.'"

Despite creator Jon Favreau confirming his interest in a Season 4 of The Mandalorian, it has not yet been confirmed by Disney+.

