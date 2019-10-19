Thor Filmmaker Taika Waititi Directed Season Finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Taika Waititi, the director best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok, is having a wildly successful year. Not only did his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, open this weekend to positive reviews, but it was also recently announced that he’ll be helming Thor: Love and Thunder in addition to some other exciting projects. Waititi is also directing an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the upcoming Disney+ show that is set to premiere the day the streaming service launches. According to a recent article published by Geeks WorldWide, Waititi isn’t just directing an episode but was given the task of tackling the season finale.

The list reveals that Dave Filoni (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) is helming episodes one and five, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, The Chi) is directing episodes two and six, Deborah Chow (Mr. Robot, American Gods) took charge for episodes three and seven with Jurassic World‘s Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates, Dads) helming episode four, leaving Waititi with episode eight.

In addition to directing an episode, Waititi is also voicing the character of IG-11. In fact, he took to Twitter this week to celebrate the fact that another one of his characters has been turned into a toy.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be premiering on Disney+ next month, and will see Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, and Werner Herzog.

Waititi’s next project is Next Goal Wins, which will be based on the documentary of the same name. He’ll also be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will this be the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe hero will get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but it will also see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie.

Jojo Rabbit is currently playing in theaters everywhere, The Mandalorian premieres on November 12th, and Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.