Vintage Star Wars: Episode 1 Promotional Yoda Statue Worth Over $2,000 Still On Display at Local Restaurant 27 Years Later

Imagine sitting at a diner enjoying a burger, when you spot some old promotional material for a movie from decades ago. It’s a nice little trip down memory lane, especially if it’s a movie you know of. In a world where things are constantly changing, it’s almost comforting to know that some things haven’t changed at all. However, what if that promotional item is for arguably the most popular movie franchise of all time, and is worth over $2,000?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The months just before the launch of Star Wars: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace was a magical time, mostly because Star Wars was returning. Brand deals and promotions were abuzz, as everyone wanted to jump onto the bandwagon. As part of these promotions, Pepsi installed life-size statues of Yoda in some fast-food chain restaurants. However, this one located at a Schlotzsky’s is still there 27 years later.

27-Year-Old Yoda Statue As Part Of 1999’s The Phantom Menace Promotion Is Still Standing At A Local Schlotzsky’s

After 27 years, you’d expect the restaurant to throw out the statue, or for someone in management to take it home, but there it stands in all its glory. Schlotzsky’s has customised the Yoda statue though, putting a branded bandana around his head, as well as a Schlotzsky’s nametag. I guess after almost two decades, he’s part of the crew. There’s also a small note stuck to the statue, saying, “Please do not touch me, I am very fragile.” I guess after all these years, even Jedi masters are allowed to show a bit of emotion.

As for what this Yoda statue is worth now, two separate listings on eBay reveal that it could get you over $2,000. Unlike the ones on eBay, this one also features the original Episode 1 base. Overall, it looks like it’s in great shape, unless the headband is hiding some wear and tear. It’s comforting that, after over two decades, the restaurant’s management has let the statue stay there, even though they’re not getting paid for it. The staff clearly has a soft spot for it, making Yoda the unofficial mascot of the local chain.

You never know what you may come across and how much it could be worth to the right buyer. Things that you might think are worthless or collectibles you might have forgotten about could get you a fortune. For instance, five years ago, someone found a pristine sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. in a desk drawer, fetching them a whopping $660,000 in 2021.

Have you spotted such vintage promotional items in the wild? Let us know with a comment below, and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!