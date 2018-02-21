No, Mark Hamill’s Favorite Movie Is Not ‘Watchmen’

No, Mark Hamill did not say his favorite movie is Zack Snyder‘s Watchmen.

It’s crazy that such a statement even needs to be made, but that’s the world we live in with reblog/aggregation culture and the subsequent loss of context. And it all can be blamed, *SHOCKINGLY*, on social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A fan asked Mark Hamill on Twitter, “what’s your favorite watch?” And the answer was par for the course compared to Hamill’s other snarky, humorous responses to fan questions. If you’ve followed Hamill’s social feeds for any length of time, you probably *got* it.

He humorously responded, “Watchmen.” Hamill, as many know, is a geek and self-admitted comic nerd. He wasn’t saying Watchmen is his favorite thing to watch, he was taking the question quite literal. His favorite “Watch” is “Watchmen.” Ha. Ha Ha. Let’s all share a pint.

But in the dark ages of the internet (AKA present day) when everything must be literal, subtext is nonexistent, sarcasm must be capped off explicitly with /sarcasm, and follow-up explanations are becoming pre-requisite, this was heard across the internet as “holy sh*t, Luke Skywalker’s favorite movie is a three hour, stylized, edgy superhero movie that’s a critique about modern superhero stories! #GiveUsTheSnyderCut”

One outlet ran it, then another, and another, and another until it became not just a widely cited fact, but an entry in the ‘Trivia’ section of Hamill’s Wikipedia page (don’t look that up, there is no ‘Trivia’ section on Wikipedia).

While it might have seemed obvious at the time of tweet, outside of context it’s just another tidbit worthy of a few hundred words in the current climate of geek news. Don’t worry about the corrections, the reposts, or the clarifications Hamill himself provides — go with the flow, see where the discourse takes you.

Hamill is no stranger to becoming the source of thousands of news reports based on things he says or doesn’t say — his “arguments” with director Rian Johnson over Luke’s journey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi have become subject to conspiracy theories nearly on par with Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League.

We’re lucky such a thing happened to him and not someone who actually takes this stuff seriously, who is friendly with the fandoms who cling to his every word almost too tightly.

Hamill could go for the slam dunk and respond easily with a meme saying “Everything you just said was wrong,” but one question still remains.

What IS his favorite “watch?”

Hamill can be seen as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, released on Digital HD on March 13th, and will hit Blu-ray on March 27th.