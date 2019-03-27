Werner Herzog Reveals His Role in New ‘Star Wars’ TV Series

Lucasfilm is set to expand the Star Wars galaxy in a major this year. A new theme park, a new film, and the first live-action series are all set to premiere before 2019’s end. And while there’s a lot to be excited for, the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian is particularly intriguing because of its all-star cast.

Filmmaker and actor Werner Herzog one of the most surprising additions to the Star Wars show. Details about The Mandalorian have been kept under wraps, but now Herzog himself revealed some new details about his character during an interview with IndieWire.

“Now this is not a secret anymore, a small part, real small part, in The Mandalorian, the Star Wars sequel or whatever you call it. I like to do it because I know I’m good on screen, but only if I have to play a real villain,” revealed Herzog.

Herzog last major villainous role was in the Tom Cruise action film Jack Reacher, and his character very creepy. If that’s any indication of what fans can expect, Herzog should make a terrifying Star Wars villain.

It’s might be a letdown to learn that he’s only playing a “real small part” in the upcoming series, but any Herzog at all is good Herzog.

We do know that Pedro Pascal is playing the title role, and we recently got a tease from showrunner Jon Favreau that director Taika Waititi could also be playing the cult-favorite bounty hunter IG-88. Other than that, though, we’re in the dark.

Waititi will also helm one of the episodes. He spoke at the TCAs earlier this year, revealing new details about the upcoming series, comparing it to his work on Thor: Ragnarok.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” Waititi said at the event. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

We’ll find out what’s in store for Waititi and Herzog when The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ later this year.