When Will ‘Star Wars Episode IX’ Title Be Revealed?

It’s 2019, which means we’re officially in the year of Star Wars: Episode IX! Sure, we have to wait until December, but at least we can say we’re getting a conclusion to the latest trilogy THIS YEAR.

The big question on everyone’s mind now is, “what is the movie’s title going to be?” Well, according to The Hollywood Reporter, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer.

“The official title for The Last Jedi was announced on Jan. 23, 2017, so expecting a similar marketing trajectory we should have our title in just a few short weeks,” THR predicts.

There’s also speculation that the reveal could happen during a Super Bowl ad, which means we’d be waiting until February 3rd. Either way, if these educated guesses are accurate, we’re looking at the title reveal in less than a month.

There has been a lot of rumors circulating the film’s title. Last month, a fan posted a guess to Reddit, which is the closest we’ve seen to a possible reveal. Otherwise, the new movie is “shrouded in mystery.”

THR has their own ideas of what the title could be, which includes The Knights of Ren, The Ashes of the Empire, The Rising Tyranny, and A Spark of Hope.

“The title will give us our first indication of what’s in store for our characters,” THR explains, “though as we learned from The Last Jedi, it may not go the way we expect.”

Referring to the fact that the last title implied that Luke Skywalker was the last of his kind, only for him to reveal to Kylo Ren that that’s not the case, suggesting that Rey will continue the Jedi mantle.

Other small details of film have been trickling in, including a rumored BB-8 sidekick, the debut of a new stormtrooper, and the potential involvement of the Knights of Ren (finally).

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The film’s director, J.J. Abrams, made the choice to refrain from recasting or CGI, and we’re beyond grateful that the extra footage is available.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, 2019.