‘Rogue One’ Comes to the Star Wars X-Wing Miniatures Game in Wave XIV

The Rebellion of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opens a new front on your tabletop in wave XIV of Fantasy Flight’s X-Wing Miniatures Game.

Wave XIV will consist of two expansion packs inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, one pack each for the Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire factions.

The Saw’s Renegades Expansion Pack follows in the tradition of the Rebel Aces Expansion Pack and the Heroes of the Resistance Expansion Pack by creating new versions of already existing ships in the Rebel Alliance. The Saw’s Renegades Expansion Pack includes two new ship miniatures: a U-wing and a T-65 X-wing, both given the black and white color scheme of Saw Gerrera’s rebel faction.

While the ships have functionality similar to past ships, the Saw’s Rebels Expansion Pack offers several new ship cards with pilots from Saw’s freedom fighters, including Saw Guerrera himself for the U-wing. Along with the 10 new ship cards, there are also 15 new upgrade cards.

For the Galactic Empire, there’s the TIE Reaper Expansion Pack. The TIE reaper is a deadly offensive ship, with a primary weapons roll of three attack dice, though it isn’t very agile, rolling only one defense die. Six hull and two shields help make the ship durable enough to shrug off enemy attacks. The TIE reaper has another trick up its sleeve in the jam action, which jam’s nearby ships thus preventing them from using focus, evade, or target lock.

With two crew upgrade slots, the TIE Reaper can be used to carry Emperor Palpatine himself or a squad of Death Troopers, which can be used to apply extra stress tokens to enemy ships.

The TIE Reaper Expansion Pack includes the TIE reaper figure, four ship cards, eleven upgrade cards, plus maneuver dial and tokens.

X-Wing is a tactical ship to ship combat game where control of ships from the Star Wars saga, including rebel X-wings and Imperial TIE Fighters, to face off in space combat. The game uses pre-painted miniatures to recreate the feel of the epic space battles from the Star Wars films. Players are able to customize their force by selecting their crew, and then plan their maneuvers in secret to achieve their objectives.