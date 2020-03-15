Talking Dead is Canceled Tonight

There will not be a new episode of Talking Dead following Sunday night's big episode of The Walking Dead. This is typically a landing page for Talking Dead's guests to be revealed but due to the concerns of the coronavirus, AMC has elected to halt production of the live recap show. At the same time, AMC has also put pre-production on Season 11 of The Walking Dead on hold. The network has also halted production of Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season which was taking place in Austin, Texas. This is all part of an onslaught of cancellations and delays due to concerns of the coronavirus spreading.

The Walking Dead Episode 10x12 is titled, "Walk With Us." The official synopsis for Walk With Us reads, "Alpha and the Whisperers attack Hilltop, with Negan's help." The episode is directed by executive producer and VFX genius Greg Nicotero on a script from Eli Jorne and Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Other titles have also been impacted by delays and cancellations. 007's No Time to Die movie pushed from April to November. Fast & Furious 9 moved its release date from May of this year to April of 2021. Disney has removed The New Mutants, Mulan, and Antlers from its release schedule for the time being. A Quiet Place Part II, which was supposed to hit theaters on Friday, has been delayed indefinitely.

Events around the United States have also been canceled. Emerald City Comic Con canceled an event scheduled for March. CinemaCon, Wonder Con, and the South by Southwest film festival followed Emerald City Comic Con's lead in canceling, as well. Several film events set to promote their releases have also been canceled in New York and Los Angeles.

Talking Dead with Chris Hardwick is expected to return when the coronavirus dangers get under control.

