Talking Dead Airing Special Video Chat Edition With Surprise Guest After The Walking Dead

A special video chat edition of Talking Dead will air immediately after Michonne actress Danai Gurira's exit episode of The Walking Dead. The aftershow, which typically airs live following new episodes of The Walking Dead, will return with host Chris Hardwick after the fan-favorite talk show temporarily went dark last week over coronavirus concerns. Guests for this special edition of Talking Dead include Scott Gimple, former Walking Dead showrunner turned chief content officer for TWD Universe, Community star and Walking Dead super-fan Yvette Nicole Brown, and a surprise cast member whose identity will be revealed when the episode airs 10:13pm/9:30c on Sunday, March 22.

Gimple's appearance on Talking Dead could signal a major Walking Dead announcement following the Michonne-centric "What We Become," which sees Michonne journey to a naval base on Bloodsworth Island with suspicious survivor Virgil (Kevin Carroll) in search of weapons needed to combat Whisperer leader Alpha's (Samantha Morton) walker horde.

Michonne set off on the high-stakes mission in the midseason 10 finale, "The World Before," that aired in November. There Michonne and daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) encountered Virgil at Oceanside, where Michonne agreed to return Virgil home to his family in exchange for an arsenal of weapons.

"To all those out there who have shown love and support to The Walking Dead over the years, I just want to express so much love and support to you. Leaving the show has been such a heartbreaking thing because it's such a beautiful family, both when we get to share it with the world and when we make it together," Gurira recently told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the exit she confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con last July. "Playing Michonne has been one of the greatest blessings of my life, and I have deeply learned from her, and grown with her, and adored how I've been challegened by her and the amazing relationships I got to form with her and through her."

Gurira continued, "I cannot express more love to the amazing cast and crew that I got to become family with. And also all of you. So I just have to say thank you and goodbye to Michonne."

"What We Become," scripted by Vivian Tse and directed by Sharat Raju, premieres this Sunday at 9/8c on AMC. The video chat edition of Talking Dead airs immediately afterwards.