New The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Trailer Released

Daryl Dixon is back. Norman Reedus's fan-favorite staple of The Walking Dead is returning to the zombified universe in his own self-titled spin-off series. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the latest piece of auxiliary content to The Walking Dead universe as the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-led The Walking Dead: Dead City just wrapped its first season. Just as Negan and Maggie took their talents to uncharted TWD territory in the form of New York City, Daryl will be exploring untapped area in his series: France. As revealed in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, France is where the zombie outbreak first began.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Trailer Released

The latest look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been released. The fresh footage opens with a recycled line from the first trailer as Clémence Poésy's Isabelle asking Daryl how he ended up in France, to which the crossbow wielder says, "A bunch of bad decisions." From there, flashes of a walker pit, run down train tracks, and the best look yet at the eerily tattered Eiffel Tower hit the screen.

You can watch the full trailer below...

Norman Reedus Details How His Spin-off Differs From TWD

While the main iteration of The Walking Dead ran for 11 seasons and Daryl was present during almost every episode, Norman Reedus emphasized that his spin-off tells a unique tale.

"It's much different. It kind of takes the crazy away, and it's an adult story, if that makes sense," Reedus said in interviews prior to the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes. "There's a lot going on, but it's super poetic, it's super beautiful. It's not a repeat of the same show at all."

Even from a purely visual perspective, Reedus noted that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will look distinct compared to its sister shows.

"The light in France is different than the light in America," Reedus said. "The tone, the way people work is different over there. It's a very singular vision. It's a tunnel vision story, and things are happening right away. With The Walking Dead, there will be 15 cameras and 15 angles of me walking across the street. There, it's simplified."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be premiering on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, September 10th and will run for six episodes.