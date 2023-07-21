The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of First Season

AMC is doubling down on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. During the Walking Dead Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, the network announced an early renewal for the upcoming spin-off starring Norman Reedus, which premieres September 10th on AMC and AMC+. That's not all. AMC also released new footage in an extended Daryl Dixon Comic-Con trailer and announced its Maggie and Negan spin-off, The Walking Dead: Dead City, has been picked up for a second season. No release dates have been set, but Daryl Dixon season 2 and Dead City season 2 could air by 2024.

"This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. "We can't wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we're thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we've seen before."

After debuting the trailer and sneak peek at Comic-Con, AMC will make the first 10 minutes of the Daryl Dixon series premiere episode available to watch exclusively on AMC+ beginning Saturday, July 22nd.

The first season of Daryl Dixon consists of six episodes and follows the fish-out-of-water American (Reedus) after he washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Alongside Reedus, the series stars an international cast that includes Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter) as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis (The Terror) as Quinn, Anne Charrier (Maison Close) as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney (Femme Fatale) as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard (Reign Supreme) as Sylvie, Romain Levi (Savages) as Codron, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, a young boy entrusted into Daryl's care.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres Sunday, September 10th, at 9 PM/8c on AMC and AMC+.

