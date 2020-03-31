The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15 “The Tower” First Look Photos

First look photos from The Walking Dead Season 10 episode 15, "The Tower," offer a peek at what's to come in the last episode of the season until the postponed season finale airs later this year. Sunday's episode 14, "Look at the Flowers," ended with Beta (Ryan Hurst) — now wearing a mask made from the flesh of leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) after she was murdered by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) — marching on to Alexandria, where the Whisperer second in command will unleash Alpha's walker horde. The community has seemingly been abandoned, but a sneak peek clip from the episode reveals at least Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) are still inside the now overrun Alexandria.

"We will see what our people have been doing in the aftermath of the Hilltop war now that some of the truth has come out," showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly of the upcoming episode. "You'll see our clever folks and their plans to finish out this conflict."

Elsewhere, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Hilltop co-leaders Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) continue their trip onto Charleston, West Virginia, where Eugene is due to face-to-face with radio contact Stephanie (Margot Bingham) for the first time. Before they can proceed, they'll first have to determine if Princess (Paola Lázaro), a gun-wielding lone survivor, is friend or foe.

"We'll also see this group on their own journey with Ezekiel, Yumiko, Eugene and as they figure out how to deal with this new character that they've met, and they've got their own adventures," Kang said. "But it all crashes towards this epic conflict now that Beta has taken leadership of the Whisperers. What does that mean for our people now? And so it'll be exciting. I hope people will tune in and watch it."

Photos from the episode preview a tough talk between Negan and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) after her mother's death, Judith's (Cailey Fleming) reunion with Negan in a hideout away from Alexandria, as well as the long-awaited return of Daryl's (Norman Reedus) dog.