The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Teases Heroic Return of Daryl’s Dog

Daryl Dixon's canine companion Dog will get "real heroic" when he's next seen on The Walking Dead, teases star Norman Reedus. Since his first appearance in Season 9 episode "Stradivarius," taking place after a six-year time skip in the wake of Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) presumed death, Dog set out with Daryl, Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Jesus (Tom Payne) to find a missing Eugene (Josh McDermitt) before helping Daryl and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) track down Henry (Matt Lintz) and ex-Whisperer Lydia (Cassady McClincy) in "Guardians" and "Chokepoint." Most recently, Dog accompanied Daryl and Connie to track a then-missing Kelly (Angel Theory) in Season 10 episode "What It Always Is."

"I ask that every time he's not on set. I'm like, 'Where's my pup?'" Reedus said on Talking Dead when asked Dog's whereabouts. "Dog gets real heroic. And I do know some things that are coming up where Dog is gonna play a big part."

In the Season 10 premiere, "Lines We Cross," Daryl used his budding ASL skills to tell Connie, who is Deaf, Dog "likes [her] better."

Dog could assist in the rescue of the missing Connie, last seen in the midseason 10 premiere, "Squeeze." Connie and Magna (Nadia Hilker) were left trapped in a cave when Carol (Melissa McBride) attempted to take out half of Whisperer leader Alpha's (Samantha Morton) walker horde, a dead army that has since been unleashed on a cornered Hilltop.

The Whisperer attack prevented the survivors from mounting a rescue attempt, leaving Connie and Magna trapped for now.

"I think emotionally, for our characters, just the question of whether they're alive or dead really has a lot of impact on them going forward. We will eventually find out the fate of Magna and Connie," showrunner Angela Kang said in a previous interview. "But in the meantime, there's a lot of our characters such as Carol, who are living with the guilt, or people who are activated to try to find them, or just deal with the emotional fallout from it."

Dog was last seen cozying up against his owner in Season 10 episodes "Bonds" and "Open Your Eyes," both aired in November 2019.

