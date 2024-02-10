The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Scott Gimple Addresses Season 2 Potential for Rick Grimes Spinoff

AMC is gearing up to release the next installment to The Walking Dead franchise, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Scott Gimple recently participated in a press junket to promote the series which follows Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) who have been separated from one another for years after Rick blew up a bridge to protect his people. A helicopter would appear and Grimes, pretty worse for wear, would get whisked away by Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the CRM.

Michonne has spent every day since trying to track him down as documented on The Walking Dead. If they can find each other will they still be the same people as they once were? Will the love they have for each other be restored? The lingering question amongst fans is what will happen when the series concludes? Will Rick and Michonne be the 'ones who live' to see them reunite with their family and group or will one -- or possibly even both -- of them end up in trouble?

Will Rick Grimes' Story Continue?

(Photo: AMC)

"I mean, there's things that go down in the show, but that said, it was definitely a 'never say never' situation," Gimple said. "Never say never with this group is generally trending in an optimistic direction. But uh, then there's a lot of other stuff we're getting in the meantime. The next Daryl season is amazing and then Dead City is ramping up right now. We have other things we're cooking up but this was amazing because it was family. It was doing it in a way it hadn't been done before with Danai, with Andy, and really cracking this story together. And it's amazing to me that the story we came up, even episode to episode, 'this will be episode one, this will be episode two,' 'these will be the big turns, this is what happens'. That's what wound up being the show and we did it together and it very much felt like playing in a band."

Since Lincoln's departure on the flagship series in season 9, fans have been clamoring to get the beloved character back. Prior to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live series being greenlit at AMC, a trilogy of films about the titular character had been announced in 2018. A teaser was then revealed at SDCC in 2019 that gave a glimpse at what the films could look like. Updates would drop sporadically in the years following until plans for the films were officially axed. But it wasn't all bad news because instead, a limited series that would see both Lincoln and Gurira reprise their roles as the beloved Rick and Michonne was announced at SDCC 2022.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere on February 25th, on AMC and AMC+.