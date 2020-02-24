Supernatural Showrunner Says More Adam-Michael Moments Are Coming

Supernatural has been with fans for well over a decade, but all things must come to an end. Before the year is over, the fan-favorite series will wrap with its 15th season, and Supernatural lovers are finding it hard to say goodbye. Still, this final season has given fans plenty to look forward to, and a new report promises them they've not seen the last of Michael or Adam.

Not long ago, a piece by TV Line shared a scoop with Supernatural fans about its final season. There are only nine episodes left of the season to go, and it was there showrunner Andrew Dabb shared a bit of info about Adam/Michael.

According to the report, Dabb confirmed Jake Abel is not finished with his dual role. Adam and Michael have more to do in this final season, but the characters' return will not "be for a while."

Of course, this reveal suits fans just fine as Adam has been a longtime favorite of the show. Ever since the character debuted, fans wanted to see more of Sam and Dean's half brother. Sadly, the Winchesters were never able to bond as Adam was lock in a cage with Michael which got send straight to Hell. But for fans all caught up with season 15, they know the pair are free at last.

Most recently, Supernatural fans saw Adam and Michael after the latter gave the Winchesters the tools needed to trap God. The gift was difficult for Michael to give, and it took a toll on Adam. Before the pair left the Winchesters to finish their mission, Dean did apologize for leaving Adam in the cage, but the confession did not spark any brotherly love. Adam has yet to cope with his trauma and newfound freedom, but he might be more open by the time Supernatural revisits him this season.

What do you think about this new teaser? Are you ready to see Adam and Michael return given their last appearance? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

