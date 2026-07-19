Big Bang Theory Star’s Comments About Time on the Show Make a Revival Even Less Likely: “I Was Miserable”

It looks like any hopes of a revival of The Big Bang Theory featuring the full cast are officially dashed, as one actor has officially tapped out, saying that they “wouldn’t do that again and for any amount of money.” And it’s news that some fans are taking pretty hard, with some going so far as to call the actor ungrateful, saying their reasons for refusing to return aren’t entirely valid given the fame and money the run on the 12-season-long show brought them.

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Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, has said in no uncertain terms that he would never return to the role, claiming that “it was stressful and miserable at times.” Speaking with All Out with Jon Dean, the actor elaborated, saying, “I made myself miserable.” It’s long been known that the actor struggled with the role, finding that he became utterly consumed by it. And between The Big Bang Theory and lending his voice to Young Sheldon, it’s been a role that he’s dedicated nearly 17 years of his life to. And while some fans think leaving Sheldon in the past is the right choice, others are being pretty hard on Parsons for saying his piece.

Fans Can Officially Say Goodbye to A Big Bang Theory Revival—and That’s a Good Thing

Raj, Leonard, Stuart, Howard, and Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory

While fans on X took to tearing Parsons apart for his refusal to come back, with one saying, “Jim Parsons is just selfish. Other actors wanted more seasons of The Big Bang Theory. They were all getting millions too, but he didn’t care about anyone else.” Fans on Reddit, however, find that some people are seriously overreacting, reminding them that The Big Bang Theory was just a job, and that jobs inevitably end. One added, “He’s an actor, and it was a job that has now ended. People need to learn to move on and not expect actors to place the same significance on a role as the audience does. I wouldn’t go back to any of my former jobs either.”

Despite the hate surrounding his choice, Parsons has admitted that he wouldn’t be where he is without the role of Sheldon Cooper, and that he’s grateful for it. Even the series’ creators, Billy Prady and Chuck Lorre, have said that they don’t see a way for the show to be revived, with Prady telling EW, “Would I like to stand on a stage someplace and watch those characters again? Yes, absolutely. Can I imagine a way to do it? I can’t.” Overall, it seems that even if Parsons were on board, there still wouldn’t be a revival.

What are your thoughts on Jim Parsons’ choices surrounding The Big Bang Theory? Were you hoping for a revival, or is it time to accept that the series is over for good—at least where Sheldon is concerned? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to see what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.