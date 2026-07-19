The Harry Potter TV Series Has Already Broken a Streaming TV Series Record 6 Months Before It Premieres

The new Harry Potter series on HBO Max will arrive with its first season this December, and the cinematographer had a lot to say about the series in a recent YouTube masterclass special he took part in. The series will take the entire J.K. Rowling novel series and retell the whole story in a long-form television format, which means it can do a lot that the movies couldn’t do because of time constraints. However, with what Goldman had to say about the first season, it sounds like things will be bigger than most fans might have believed. This is because he made superlative comments about the series’ overall budget.

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According to “A Masterclass with the Harry Potter Cinematographer” on YouTube, Adriano Goldman, director of photography for HBO Max’s Harry Potter TV series, said the series has the “largest production budget ever allocated to a streaming series.”

Adriano Goldman, director of photography for HBO's HARRY POTTER TV series, revealed some more details:



· Hogwarts is expected to appear at the end of episode 1



· They're still tweaking the colors; the first episode isn't finished yet



· In the Muggle world, colors are bluer and… pic.twitter.com/eEbMKPB0tp — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) July 18, 2026

Harry Potter Streaming Series Looks to Make Several Changes

Image Courtesy of HBO

The idea that Harry Potter on HBO Max has a bigger production budget than any other streaming series seems outlandish. When looking at the production budgets of shows like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and series from high-profile franchises like Star Wars, the MCU, and DC, the fact that Harry Potter is beating out all of those shows means this has to be a huge success. With all the controversy surrounding the Potter franchise stemming from Rowling’s past statements, this is a big gamble for Warner Bros. and HBO Max.

The biggest hope for the new HBO Max series is that Harry Potter can bring in things that the movies eliminated but that remain favorites for fans of the book series. Whether that is more from Neville Longbottom, going more in depth into the past with Snape and Potter’s parents, or delving into the plight of the house-elves, there is a lot of room to really add depth to the series, making it an even better experience than the movies. That said, there were more statements from Goldman about the first season.

First, he said that Hogwarts won’t even appear until the end of the first episode, which means either an entire hour of Harry Potter’s life in the real world will kick off the show, or there could be a chance to show some things from the wizarding world to hint at the return of Voldemort down the line. It could also be interesting to see if the first movie’s original opening will be expanded with the death of Harry’s parents.

Goldman said that the HBO series will have a “more realistic and down-to-earth approach” than the first two movies. While some commenters on X dismissed this because it’s a story about magic, this is actually a good thing. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban had a more realistic and down-to-earth approach than the first two movies, and that is where the franchise actually got really good. It sounds like the series will start there. He also said the Muggle world will be bluer and paler, and Hogwarts will be more vibrant, which is also perfect for the franchise. Whether the Harry Potter record-breaking production budget is going toward building the incredible sets or the post-production work on effects, it sounds like this could be one of the biggest streaming series in history.

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